The rage for sex robots It is spread globally and the models are increasingly realistic: some have artificial intelligence and the ability to imitate human voices. But as with every innovation, the danger of falling into the hands of cybercriminals raises concern on the internet.

One of the first to speak out on this was Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who called advanced artificial intelligence, including sex robots, the increased risk of World War III.

Companies like Realbotix They are working on equipping sex robots with vision, and the robots are expected to be walking around in just a decade. Your competitor, Cloud Climax, also released its first doll with “full artificial intelligence”, promising that they can “replace human intimacy”.

The professor of cybersecurity, doctor Nick Patterson, expressed his alarm on the subject to the English newspaper Daily star.

Atall Intelligent Robot Technology is one of the leading AI (artificial intelligence) equipped robot companies in China. Photo: EFE

In your opinion, hacking a sex robot could be even easier than gaining access to someone’s laptop or phone.

He added in this regard that once it has been breached, the cybercriminal can even have full control of the robot such as its connections, arms, legs and, in some cases, the ability to carry a knife.

“Often times these robots can weigh more than 200 pounds and are very strong. Once a robot is hacked, the hacker is in full control and can give the robot instructions, “Patterson said.

He added: “The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots! Once hacked, they could be used to perform physical actions in an advantageous scenario or to cause damage. “



The dolls, increasingly realistic.

The Australian scientist, meanwhile, clarified that as long as the robots are connected to an interface, they can always be hacked. “Robots need an operating system to function like our phones, tablets and laptops”, He said.

“As we have seen, it is popular to have everything connected to the Internet these days: phones, refrigerators, surveillance cameras, smart homes … robots are no different.”

Two years ago, Dr. Patterson predicted that the world would see 1.4 million new industrial robots installed in factories replacing human workers and imitating humans, and more would begin to enter homes.

“I think we are too focused on laptops and phones, but there are these new pathways that are not looked at so much in terms of robots and drones“, he concluded.

