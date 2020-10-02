Highlights: Women and leaders of Congress and BJP came into controversy with the sex racket busted in Sawaimadhopur.

Both women leaders used to run sex racket, so far 5 people have been arrested in the Sawaimadhopur sex racket case.

BJP leader Sunita Verma arrested, Congress leader Pooja Chaudhary is still absconding.

Sawai madhopur. In Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, a shocking case of getting girls staged by minor girls has come to light. In this case, layers are being opened one after another. Earlier, the connection of this case was believed to be directly connected with former BJP district president Sunita Verma of BJP. At the same time, Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary, who has been accused in this case, is the District President of Mahila Morcha of Congress Seva Dal. Due to this, there has been uproar in this matter in both the Congress and BJP parties.

What did BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja say about the population explosion?

At the same time, an alliance of district level leaders of both BJP and Congress is seen in this disgusting work. Acting on behalf of the police in this case, the police has arrested Sunita Verma, her partner Hiralal, District Industries Center clerk Sandeep Sharma and Collectorate’s class IV employee Sheoram Meena. At the same time, police has not been able to arrest Pooja, an accused in this case. But for the arrest of Pooja, the police are constantly raiding her suspected hideouts. In this case, the police has expressed the possibility of exposing some more faces. The police is deeply involved in the research in this case.

Hathras scandal: Sachin Pilot’s big attack on UP government, accused of erasing evidence

5 accused arrested, two on police remand till 3 October

In all, 5 people have been arrested in this case so far. These include former BJP women district president Sunita Verma, her partner Hiralal, district industry center clerk Sandeep Sharma, collectorate’s class IV employee Shoram Meena and electrician Raju Lal Reger of fifth Khanda colony. The accused Sunita Verma and Hiralal have been reassigned by the court on October 3 on police remand. Also, orders have been issued to send Shoram Meena to judicial custody.

Kota Nidhi created a special picture on the 151st birth anniversary of Bapu, this Gandhi shines even in the dark

BJP removed Sunita Verma from the post

Police arrested Sunita Verma and Hiralal on September 26 last. He was then produced in court on 27 September. Since then, the accused Verma and Hiralal are on police remand. After the matter came to light recently, Sunita Verma was removed from the post with immediate effect from BJP. At the same time, the BJP district president has also demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

Uproar over Baran double gang rape after Hathras scandal, Gehlot government on backfoot from Viral Video!

Collectorate staff

The fourth class employee of the Collectorate, Shivram Meena, came in contact with the accused Sunita Verma. During the lockdown period, many accused Shoram Meena also provided sanitize etc. to Sunita Verma during the lockdown period when she went to the Collector to give the memorandum. During this time, Shoram Meena also raped the minor and got into police custody.

Sachin Pilot’s big attack on UP government on Hathras incident, said- Police and government have done the work of erasing evidence

Rape in lieu of electricity fitting wages!

Accused electrician Raju Lal Regar used to do electrical fittings in Sunita Verma’s house. At the same time, Raju Lal Reger was to get 2000 rupees for electricity fitting wages from Sunita Verma. After pleading for money several times, the accused Sunita Verma got the minor raped and paid the account of his money. Raju Lal Raigar, an accused in this case, was also arrested by the police.

BJP and Congress connection

Sunita Verma, the main accused in the above case for raping a minor, has been the District President of Mahila Morcha of Sawai Madhopur district in BJP. However, after the matter came to headlines, he was expelled from the post with immediate effect. At the same time, Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary, the accused who had contacted Nabalik in the same case, Sunita Verma, is searching with police vigor. Poonam Chaudhary is serving as the District President of the Mahila Morcha of Sawai Madhopur District Congress Seva Dal.

