Sex offenders | AP: Prison documents offer new insight into days before Jeffrey Epstein’s death

According to reports, Epstein was nervous and restless before his death. In addition, he tried to contact another high-profile sex offender, Larry Nassar.

Widely accused of sex crimes Jeffrey Epstein more information has been received about the days before Celli’s death, says news agency AP. Epstein died in his cell in August 2019 after being arrested on charges of human trafficking and conspiracy.

According to the more than 4,000 pages of documents obtained by the AP, in the two weeks before his death, Epstein was extremely nervous and anxious about the noise and did not sleep at all.

The night before his death, Epstein had left a meeting with his lawyer and said he was going to call his mother, who had died 15 years earlier.

Epstein was monitored before his death in case he attempted suicide. According to reports, he had maintained that he was not suicidal and had been trying to adjust to prison conditions.

Epstein’s the cause of death is officially suicide. According to AP, the reports describing his state of mind constitute the most comprehensive account to date of what led to Epstein’s death and its aftermath.

Several conspiracy theories have circulated around the death. However, according to AP, documents describing the state of mind can help dispel theories. They show that Epstein’s death was caused by problems at the correctional facility, such as a lack of manpower, poorly performed tasks and poor employee training.

Documentation cataloged everything Epstein did in his cell down to the smallest detail.

They also reveal that he had tried to contact another high-profile sex offender: a former US gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing numerous athletes to Larry Nassar.

However, Nassar never received the letter and the contents of the letter are not clear from the documents obtained by AP.