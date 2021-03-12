D.The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan property sold for approximately $ 51 million. The proceeds will be used to pay compensation to women who accused the former investment banker of sexual abuse.

American investigators had found hundreds of photos of naked or scantily clad girls in Epstein’s New York mansion. The buyer of the building was not named.

Incitement to prostitution

So far, $ 55 million from Epstein’s estate has been paid out to 150 people as compensation. The majority of them were minors at the time of the abuse.

The multimillionaire Epstein was accused of abusing girls and young women for years. He is also said to have incited his victims to prostitution. He was arrested in July 2019 and found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August. According to the Ministry of Justice, the 66-year-old committed suicide.