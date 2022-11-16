On November 6, in North Wales, a man was found in a disused industrial estate by a dog walker.

According to the authorities, Reginald Alan Roach, 63, a convicted sex offender, bled to death after his genitals were severed.

Roach was convicted “earlier this year for indecent exposure.”being naked from the waist down in the lobby of a Travelodge”, according to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’.

In fact, two weeks earlier, he had missed court for violating a sex offender order.

Investigations and autopsy revealed that his death was due to hemorrhaging due to the injuries caused to his member.

We can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of Reginald Alan Roach.

However, North Wales Police announced that the death was “unexplained” as they suspect that no one else was involved in the event.

"Following a Home Office post-mortem, and to put an end to futile speculation, we can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of Reginald Alan Roach," a North Wales Police spokesman told the outlet.

He added: “We will have no further comment as the matter remains in the hands of the local coroner.”

A long history with justice

He was convicted in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Reginald Alan Roach, the victim of the event, was convicted of being naked in a hotel. The sentence for his acts was 16 weeks in prison and a compensation of 150 pounds to the hotel employee in front of whom he undressed.

Roach’s defense said his actions were due to a severe brain injury he had suffered years before. Nevertheless, the prosecution assured that the hotel worker felt “deeply uncomfortable”.

Besides, it wasn’t the first time Roach had broken the law. In fact, in 2020 he was sentenced for destroying a monument to the poppy the day after Remembrance Sunday in 2019.

And in 2019 his behavior in prison was inappropriate. There he pleasured himself in his cell and defecated in a shower at the police station.

