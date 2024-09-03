Ciudad Juárez— A suspected sex offender was arrested by municipal police on Monday afternoon, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

It was in the Anáhuac neighborhood, where they responded to a call received at the 911 emergency number, in which an individual was reported carrying out improper acts on Municipio Libre Street.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they interviewed the complainant, who reported and pointed out a man who had taken off her clothes in public moments before, so in response to the direct accusation they proceeded to arrest him.

After reading his rights, Javier RU, aged 32, was brought before the State Investigation Agency (AEI).