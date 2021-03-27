A scene from the series The Bridgertons’. Netflix

Netflix has decided to alert all its users about the content they are about to watch before it starts. Just before any series starts, the platform launches its warnings. For example, in the case of the macho series The Bridgertons the alarms are: Sex, nudity and sexual violence. Just writing these three words one after the other is already significant. Can the naked human body hurt any sensitivity? Should we be forewarned to contemplate a sex scene? Is nudity or sex comparable to sexual violence?

Other favorites and repeated ad nauseam on the platform are drugs and toxic substances, fear or anguish, self-harm and suicide. These themes are what seem to determine the recommended age of the catalog as well as the type of viewers to whom it is offered. On the one hand, as soon as you use the platform, you will come to a simple conclusion. What is most successful (watch the trends) is the content that contains all these tags. So based on repeating series of success with the same tags, we can end up convinced that we really like nudity, sex, sexual violence, drugs, anguish, self-harm or suicide. So when the warning appears sexual violence, some viewer might think. All right! Just what I like!

Putting labels, I would like them to have some relationship with the content that I am about to see. For example: machismo, racism, gender violence, populism, sexual exploitation, pedophilia, rape, human sacrifice, ageism, wars promoted by the United States, incitement to anorexia … If so, I could recommend that my daughters not watch sexist series, for example, they represent almost the entire child inventory. But of course, nobody warns us of that. The important thing is to know that a tit, an ass or a penis is not going to come out. The viewer’s judgment is considered lost and in cases of extreme rigor, that of each one is appealed to. The platforms do not have any value judgment on what they broadcast, but they do have a sophisticated relationship with the viewer’s prejudices. It is because of those prejudices that he writes: drugs, sex, nudity. It will not be.

If the labels were correctly placed then we would know that we really like to see sexual violence against women which is the full name of the label sexual violence. East tag It is the one that applies when women or adolescents are raped, when they are sodomized or appear murdered in a police series where there is an obsessive preference for raping young people and killing them later. Sexual assault against women is in fact a must of contemporary fiction. Men are rarely sexually violated in fiction, just as they are much less assaulted in real life. If a viewer were to find that their favorite series warned of sexual violence against women, they could become concerned about the matter. But the euphemism of sexual violence is used, which refers to prejudice rather than judgment. As if it alluded to the intensity of the relationships that we are going to contemplate, as if the lovers were going to break the bed of pure intensity.

This trend is especially uncomfortable when series with a very specific ideology are offered. As if they offered us a racist series with the label nudity as the only warning. Just that happens in a dangerous way with the series The Bridgertons. This fiction is macho in all its sense and manifestations. As macho as it was in its day 50 shades of gray, for example. A story that came to tell us once again that women like to be beaten and raped. But in this case with the ambivalence of the yes I want on the part of the protagonist. All very Freudian.

In The Bridgertons, which has been among the most watched Netflix in Spain for weeks, a romantic period serial is offered for a contemporary audience where the patriarchal roles traditionally associated with women’s bodies are highlighted (and celebrated). Thus, their identity must be articulated around their sexual honor, which is built from virginity. His sexuality will mark his destiny and must be sewn to a deep ignorance of his body and even his desires. This will make her more desirable and happier when true love, a man who is sexually powerful and willing to teach her everything he doesn’t know, makes her his. The men in the series are active in all their manifestations (they hunt, they fight in duels, they travel, they go to war) and they of course are passive at all times and have only two goals in life: to fall in love and to reproduce. The series ends well because the main character she breaks free and manages to steal her husband’s semen and even convince him to make her a son. Warning: Nudity, Sex, Sexual Violence.

The idea of ​​millions of viewers capable of compulsively consuming content without a critical or interpretive sense of what they are watching has become a market need and a way of constructing an increasingly less critical gaze. Thus, very soon the platforms will alert: rats, spiders, airplanes, pollution, fat or ugliness. It is not going to be that someone bumps into a frame that bothers their eyes. Attacking people’s dignity or intelligence does not seem like a relevant offense. It seems puritanical or extreme to pretend that a platform warns about the sexist or racist content it broadcasts, but no one is surprised that Netflix’s holy inquisition warns us that there is nudity in sight. In the end everything leads us to the same warning: A critical education is essential before giving the play.