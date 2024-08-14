Sex experts have named several optimal positions that are suitable for sex beginners. Their recommendations leads The Sun edition.

Inexperienced sexual partners were reminded of the comfortable “missionary” position, in which the man is on top – it ensures eye contact and maximum contact surface. Beginners may also like the “rider” position: the man lies down, and the woman “straddles” him and makes forward and downward movements. “You can move as slowly or as quickly as you like, and relax, leaning back so that your weight falls more on your hips,” the experts recommended.

Experts also noted that the spoon position, in which people often sleep, is comfortable for beginners – one partner with their back to the other’s stomach. In the “spoon” position, the woman simply needs to bring her knees together slightly and allow her partner to position himself from behind. This position is ideal for sex early in the morning, as well as on those days and nights when the partners are not feeling energetic.

Related materials:

It is noted that an interesting variation of the “doggy” position for beginners will be the “iron” position, also known as “lazy dog” or “speed bump”. To take it, the woman should lie face down with her hips slightly raised. This will make it easier for her to relax, and for the man to enter her from behind.

Finally, the “confrontation” position was recommended for beginning sexual partners. In this position, the man sits on the edge of a bed or chair, and the woman is positioned on top, facing him. This position allows for whispering in each other’s ears and conserving energy.

Previously, experts suggested several comfortable sex positions for overweight women. In particular, they named the resting dog position as an excellent option.