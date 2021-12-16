Sex | Juha’s father repeatedly betrayed the mother, and the same behavior was inherited from the son – Now she tells what it’s like when her whole life starts revolving around sex

For years, sexuality was a resource for Juha that showed others energy and charisma. When the long marriage ended, Juha realized that he was suffering from compulsive sex behavior, ie sex addiction.

Is like would live in a vacuum. Outside, a beautiful world opens up, but you can’t get in touch with it because you’re a prisoner with your addiction.

I saw in my sixties Juha describes a life dominated by compulsive sex behavior, more commonly sex addiction. Juha’s name has been changed because the subject also affects his close circle.