The culture that sees the sexual experience as a personal performance is advancing among young people, to the detriment of the value of a moment of responsibility and mutual respect to be shared. As highlighted by the data from the annual 'Youth and sexuality' observatory – which Durex has been carrying out for over 6 years on a sample of 15 thousand young people – the use of condoms in young people between 11 and 24 years old is decreasing. In 2023 only 43% say they regularly use condoms, compared to 57% in 2019. The reasons? The interruption of the moment (28%) and the difficulty of dialogue (21%). 51% believe that men should have a condom (47% among women). Precisely starting from these data, Durex – we read in a note – today presented the new campaign 'It works for two' which invites everyone, and in particular young people, to use the condom as a tool of responsibility between partners, an expression of culture based on dialogue, consensus and self-respect.

“We know that our young people choose to take the risk and that they don't use condoms due to the embarrassment of wearing them or the shame of asking for them”, says Paolo Zotti, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Italy) Spa, which markets the Durex brand in Italy. “For this reason – he explains – we must talk to them and involve them, to help them understand that the condom is an act of responsibility and respect towards oneself and others, as well as a moment of sharing and intimacy”.

Particular attention is paid to very young people who, as the data demonstrate, become protagonists of a scenario that is difficult to ignore, made evident by the increase in the percentages of 'first time' cases in the 11-13 year age group (from 3% in 2019 to 12 % of 2023), and a relative low use of condoms (53%). Through this campaign, Durex intends to promote a new cultural movement that puts the condom back at the center of sexuality, as the right of everyone to decide to use it and to do so from the beginning to the end of the relationship.

In recent months, in response to the findings emerging from the 'Youth and Sexuality' Observatory – the note concludes – Durex presented the first program in Italy dedicated to sexual and emotional education in schools. The activity, carried out in Milan in collaboration with the Ala Milano Onlus Association and with the patronage of the capital's municipality, began in October with the aim of involving 23 thousand high school students in the city, with the support of expert educators /educators, psychologists and sexologists. Each of the participating schools has access to affective and sexual education workshops, conferences and meetings with experts, teachers and school staff, with moments dedicated to feedback and feedback at the end of the activities and with the administration of a pre- and post-intervention questionnaire, at in order to evaluate the knowledge acquired and satisfaction with the topics covered. On these occasions, interactive activities will also be proposed (games, quizzes, debates, etc.) and moments of reflection and sharing in small and large groups, as well as guaranteeing a non-judgmental listening space that facilitates the emergence of questions and personal experiences.

The campaign, currently on air throughout Italy and out-of-home in the cities of Milan, Rome and Naples, involves a collaboration with Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, to create a 'customer experience' in which users, through a quiz, they will be able to test their knowledge and preparation related to consent and the use of condoms. The campaign will then continue on a digital and social level through collaborations with 6 content creators who, passing near the large billboards and the mural, will share their experiences with condoms and underline the importance of sharing with your partner, because sexuality works better when it is shared.