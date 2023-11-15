11 questionsEvery year, almost 1,600 men and women develop cancer due to the human papillomavirus (HPV). Cervical cancer is the best known, but people can also get cancer in the oral cavity, the anus, vagina, labia and penis. How is HPV transmitted? And can you get vaccinated (free of charge) when you are older? Harald Wychgel, spokesperson at the RIVM, answers the most frequently asked questions. “HPV is very contagious and usually does not cause any complaints, which is why someone with HPV can easily infect someone else without the person knowing it.”