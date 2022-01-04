Sex “In some circles, it may be more acceptable to own a dildo than to eat meat” – The sex equipment market has remained buoyant

Women and men have different views on the purchase of sex equipment, says doctoral student Elina Järvinen.

Sex toys The popularity has remained high, says the CEO of Kaalimado, Finland’s largest erotica store Mikko Rosén.

She estimates that popularity is influenced by the public debate about sexual health and the use of sexual means.

“The debate is more open than before, including in the media. Sex toys are no longer taboo. ”

Rosén also says that the popularity of masturbation devices for men, such as artificial vaginas, has grown recently.

Young people women are particularly sympathetic to the purchase of sexual equipment and are the largest group of buyers of such equipment, says the doctoral student Elina Järvinen Turku School of Economics. He has studied the attitude of Finns to buying sex equipment.

Young people are generally more positive about sex than older generations, Järvinen says. However, young men are not as eager to buy sex equipment as young women, and Finnish men do not talk about sex as openly as women.

Men are also ashamed of masturbation tools more than women.

“A dildo is such a prominent object in popular culture that it is already starting to be the norm. There are not as many artificial vaginas. ”

While the use of men’s sex devices may be thought of as “entertainment,” for women, the devices are marketed as matters related to health and well-being.

“Nowadays, sex toys for women are also sold in online cosmetics stores. It is thought that a woman who takes care of herself goes into a manicure and masturbates. ”

Sex toys sales grew dramatically in 2020, when Kaalimato received about 200,000 orders. In the previous year, 137,000 orders had been received.

“The rise has been extremely steep since mid-March, when society was shut down due to the corona epidemic,” Rosén says.

Last year, order volumes remained at the same level: more than 200,000 orders were received, one hundred more than in the previous year.

Cabbage worm last year’s list of best-selling products includes lubricants, Satisfyer Pro stimulators, Fleshlight artificial vaginas and vibrators. The list includes products for both women and men.

“More and more equipment is also being acquired for the relationship,” says Rosén.

Last year, Kaalimado’s sixth most ordered product was the so-called couple vibrator, which is advertised especially for the joint use of the partners.

Also The S Group’s retail chain Prisma has announced that it will complete its product range with more than 50 sex toys in January.

The background for the new product group is that sales of sex toys have been growing strongly in recent years, both in Finland and worldwide.

“We have seen in the sales of other product categories that Finns have spent a lot of time at home and have wanted to invest in their own well-being,” says Prisma’s Sales Director. Päivi Hole in the bulletin.

Finns According to Finsex studies examining changes in sexual life, intercourse rates among Finns have been steadily declining during the 21st century, while masturbation is described as today’s sex trend.

“In some circles, it may be more acceptable to own a dildo than to eat meat,” Järvinen says.

According to him, the use of sexual means has become entertainment, which, like other leisure activities, is invested in.

“It involves racing equipment in the same way you would get new skis.”

In addition, the first international quality standard for sex equipment, ISO 3533, was published last year.

“Sexual design has become more professional.”