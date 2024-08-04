“Sex for exams”: new investigation into the Guardia di Finanza School

Sex in exchange for passing the exams at the Guardia di Finanza non-commissioned officers’ course. After the rape reported at the end of May by a student of the School for Inspectors and Superintendents in Coppito, the L’Aquila prosecutor’s office has opened a new line of investigation. According to Corriere della Sera, the girl could have been just one of the victims targeted by the group of four captains-instructors transferred from the General Command to other locations. Only one of them is being investigated for sexual assault and aggravated assault. The others, who shared a chat with him with comments that would demonstrate how they were aware of the abuses, are instead accused of mistreatment. The rape, according to the girl’s complaint reported by Il Messaggero, lasted 5 minutes and the victim managed to escape by taking advantage of a phone call that distracted her attacker. The Finance Police are investigating the case, where the student filed a complaint, together with the L’Aquila Flying Squad. In Rome, however, there is an investigation by the Military Prosecutor’s Office.