That the woman placed herself on top of the man during the sexual act was very frowned upon in Ancient Rome as this position was considered active – that she was riding (equitant), come on—it was humiliating for her male partner. It was a position typical of prostitutes, who charged more for performing it (up to double that of a normal service, in Pompeian rates) given its anti-normative nature. On the other hand, the woman on all fours, looking at Capua, was acceptable, because as an old peasant society, the Roman society greatly respected the natural world and animals and that position seemed to favor fertility. The Romans valued the buttocks, a preferred area of ​​attraction, more than the breasts – large breasts were the object of ridicule (the adjective was used mastale, busty), like large penises—. Another thing that would surprise us about the Romans of that time in bed (or in the triclinium, or at the kitchen table) is their great repugnance towards oral sex (irrumare), and especially the cunnilingus, which paradoxically is such a Latin word (from cunnusvulva, and lingere, lick).

Precisely Cunnuswhich could also be translated vulgarly as pussy, is the expressive title that the historian Patricia González Gutiérrez has chosen for his new book, subtitled Sex and power in Rome and published, like the previous oneSoror, women in Rome (2021), by Desperta Ferro publishing house. Cunnus, which once again addresses gender issues, also has an explicit cover by Paula Bonet. “Well, there are people who immediately see what it is and others who don’t, we decided to go with everything,” explains the 40-year-old scholar (born in Santiago de Chile to Spanish parents) at a table in a Barcelona cafeteria, pointing out the It is still difficult to address the topic of sex in history beyond unscientific dissemination and simple collections of anecdotes. “It is a topic that continues to raise controversy when it is discussed from academia, the reasons for doing so are questioned and raises suspicions of activism,” she points out.

How did the ancient Romans do it? “Very different and at the same time very similar to us,” responds González, an emulator of Mary Beard in her rebellious attitude and appearance and in not hesitating to address provocative topics that can raise blisters. “His concept of her sex was conditioned by hierarchy, rather than gender. If you were powerful you could do whatever you wanted. In general, almost everything was admissible as long as you were a man and the active part of the relationship, with women and with other inferior men (gladiators, actors of both sexes), always penetrating you.” He vir, the man of virtue, the Roman patrician, was literally impenetrable. It is possible that Nero characterized his male lovers as girls more to make things clear than for aesthetic reasons. “Of course the slaves were completely subjugated and at the sexual disposal of the owner at all times, even the children.” There was a theoretical limit: the other citizens. And rape (with young men and women from a good family) and adultery were crimes, although the one who always bore the brunt of this was the woman. “Gender violence was the order of the day, and the real possibilities of justice intervention were very few. Killing a woman could be terribly cheap.”

Oral sex, he explains, was not socially acceptable, it was seen as humiliating for those who practiced it, impudicitia; Since the mouth is the place of speech, it was thought to dirty it (Marcial added that it produced bad breath). That does not mean that it was not done, especially fellatio, but “there are few allusions and representations, and even fewer of the cunnilingus, most vilified.” In fact, in graffiti you usually find the expression “pussy-eater” (lingitcunnum) as an insult. Anal sex was very reprehensible and humiliating and dishonorable when passive, but, remembers the historian, we have a lot of evidence of it, from the Warren Cup and Estepa’s cameo to the explicit poems of Marcial or the priapic inscriptions (“I ask you“I’ll fuck you up, was the god’s war cry).

Image of the Warren Cup with a sex scene.

The ancient Romans (they, of course) knew well the female orgasm and the clitoris, called landica, and there are even medical sources that talk about manipulating the organ to eliminate hysteria; He also trimmed it when it was very voluminous, for medical reasons, never religious ones. In any case, “female pleasure must be complicated when you start being raped at 10 years old and you have your wedding night with mature men at 12.” The author emphasizes: “When you look at sex in Rome, it is much more difficult to see elements of tenderness than of humiliation, as in today’s social networks.” She remembers that it was common to associate the penis with pilum, the spear, and other weapons, which says everything about the aggressive use of male sexuality.

Curiously, despite so many stories, films and series of Roman orgies and debaucheries, the historian emphasizes that the ancient Romans were “quite puritans.” Puritans? And the objects and paintings from Pompeii kept in the Secret Museum of Naples? And Caligula? And Messalina? “They are extreme cases. In general, we have overrated the sexuality of the Romans. The reality is that even public displays of affection were frowned upon. Cato the Elder expelled a certain Manilius from the Senate for kissing his wife in broad daylight in front of his daughter. Plutarch recommended not marrying a woman who said she was in love with you, because passion was not worthy. We have believed the images of cinema and I, Claudio, or from the series Spartacus”. That does not mean that there were not people who escaped the norm (Seneca accused Mamerco Scaurus of receiving the menstrual blood of his slaves with his open mouth, the summum repulsive for a Roman), or that at the pinnacle of the elites there were no behaviors that leave Tinto Brass like a schoolboy: “What Tiberius did with the children was even worse than what the movie showed.” Caligulathe children with whom the emperor bathed, his little fish“They were little ones who still had the breastfeeding reflex and latched onto the door.”

The historian Patricia González Gutiérrez. MARÍA GESTOSO

It was, González Gutiérrez points out, that of Ancient Rome, a society that, yes, produced aqueducts, roads, law, a great culture, but in which great violence reigned, “and the sexual violence was terrible, we would not like it.” live in Ancient Rome.” And he states: “There was no consent at all. What we talk so much about now with the Rubiales case was something unknown to them, they didn’t have a single word to describe it. The concept was imposed that women had to submit completely to the will of men, and the humble to the powerful.” We think, he says, of Messalina, Poppaea, Julia (the daughter of Augustus, famous for her scandalous promiscuity)…, but the women who truly embodied the daily reality of Rome were the raped Lucretias. Or the Cornelias, serious self-sacrificing matrons. Or Octavia, who remains silent and endures. Or, he points out, “the much maligned Livia herself, who is married off at the age of 14, has two children before she is 18, is forced to divorce, and ends up married to the sociopath Augusto.”

The historian brings up Ovid in this regard, and it is not to praise The metamorphoses precisely. “The poet of love, ha!” she exclaims. “We have not read the sources well. The art of Loving It’s tremendous. Not only because it is a list of tricks to deceive women, but because it directly advocates and justifies abuse. He shows himself to be a textbook abuser, who hit his girlfriend and then repented and gave her flowers. A horrible and idiotic character Ovid. Much worse than Rubiales. Today they would have disseminated it on Twitter.”

Fresco with an erotic scene in Pompeii.

It is true that, despite its literary beauty (poetry came to Ovid instinctively, “quidquid tentabam dicere, versus erat”)some chapter of The art of Loving It thrills when you read it with a modern sensitivity. Like the one with the heading “More means of seduction: tears, kisses and if necessary, violence.” The poet writes (in translation by Juan Luis Arcaz Pozo, Alianza editorial, 2000): “Those that she doesn’t give you [los besos], you take it away. At first she may object and call you ‘indecent’, yet she will want to be defeated in the dispute. She only ensures that the kisses thus stolen do not hurt her delicate lips and that she cannot complain that they were violent. There are worse things: “Even if you appeal to violence, that violence is pleasing to girls. Many times they want to reluctantly give away what they like. “Anyone who has been forced by a sudden outburst of passion appreciates it and she considers that indecency a gift.”

Cultured and enlightened, the poet from Sulmona argues his advice with examples from mythology as unedifying as that of Achilles, who when he was hiding in the court of the king of Sciros disguised as a woman so as not to go to Troy, he climbed into the bed of the daughter of the monarch, Deidamía; “And she discovered through rape that he was a man. By force, it is true, she was violated (this must be recognized), but, nevertheless, she wanted to be violated by force. Ovid as justifier of the Pack, what you have to see. “Accost her with tact,” he recommends.

“It was not enough that they exiled him to the Euxine Pontus!”, the author of Cunnus, which adds to “the infamy” of the poet “his stupidity”: In one of his pleas to Augustus to allow him to return to Rome from the remote and barbaric Tomis “it did not occur to him other than to reproach the emperor for having a collection of pornographic literature, very abundant genre in Rome, on the other hand.”

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Gladiator’.

Another famous Roman (this one fictional) who receives his share from González Gutiérrez is Máximo Décimo Meridio, commander of the Northern legions, general of the Félix legions, etc., the protagonist of Gladiator, indeed. “It seems to me much worse than Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, who by the way is presented with a feather as is almost always the case with Roman villains (and the Romans themselves had a lot of featherphobia). But in the movie, Commodus barely orchestrates some necessary political murders, while Máximo is a true genocidaire, the true Nazi of the film.”

Paraphrasing the rescued member of the Jewish guerrilla of Brian’s life, What have the Romans done for us in terms of sex? “Almost everything about marital sex that we have suffered is owed to them, passed through Christianity. The thing about the passive woman in the missionary position, forgetting about her pleasure, submitted to her husband’s desire, doing the starfish, open and thinking about England [las inglesas] or the shopping list comes from the Romans, and you have to see what it costs us to get rid of that.”

