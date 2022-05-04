Sex | Ilona, ​​in her forties, thought for a long time that she was a “non-sexual person” – then she started paying a professional for sex services, and that revolutionized her thinking.

There is a stigma involved in buying sex, which is why it often happens in secret. But what if it was a welfare service among others?

Attitudes towards buying sex are changing. Anyone could be a potential buyer of sex, says Paula Tiessalo, a journalist who is familiar with the subject. Ilona in her forties and Leena in their fifties tell how they feel about visiting a sex worker.

In the afternoon the rush hour train was full of people returning home from work and school. Among them, forty Ilona chuckled how ordinary he certainly seemed in the eyes of others.

No one could know that he had just bought sex for the first time in his life.