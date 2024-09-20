J-POP Manga announced the imminent arrival in Italy of Sex & Furyhighly acclaimed work by Good TaroThe single volume will be available for purchase in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 25th at the price of €14.00.

Let’s discover all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Sex & Fury by Bonten Taro

The first work in Italian translation by the artist of a thousand lives who revolutionized the world of manga and tattoos

“I wandered around for years with needles in my right hand and a guitar in my left.”

Good Tarostage name of Kiyomi Ishii, is remembered as one of the reference authors of the manga gegika Seventies but his fame does not stop there. He was a pioneer in the world of tattoointroducing the use of the tattoo machine in Japan. For a period he toured his country performing as enka musician and is said to have had close ties with the underworld and some yakuza bosses. He also had a brief but notable career as fashion designer in the wake of his friend Kansai Yamamoto, culminating in the production of Muhammad Ali’s famous ring robe with motifs inspired by traditional Japanese tattoos. Not just one but a thousand different lives, held together by an eclectic and extraordinary personality.

Now, for the first time, the works of this legendary author become available to the Italian public! J-POP Manga presents Sex & Fury Of Good Taroaanthology of short stories rich in dark realism and grotesque elements with sensual and ruthless female protagonists.

A fundamental author of the gekiga movement of the Seventies, Bonten Taro finally lands in Italy, in this anthology with some of his most memorable short stories. Among these, the famous Sex & Fury which inspired the 1973 film adaptation of the same name which became an icon of the pinky violence genre, the genre with charming and rebellious female protagonists who seek revenge for the wrongs suffered in a riot of violence and eroticism. A journey into the shady world of the underworld, but also extraordinary ghost stories, a surprising dive into the Pacific War and the story of the suicide of the writer Yukio Mishima.

As he writes in the preface the curator of the project Jacopo Costa Buranelli“Bonten Taro taught us how to make classic tattoos with an electric machine, he told us about criminals, yakuza wars, rabble of all kinds, but he also wrote stories for kids and some short novels, as well as very romantic and melancholic songs.”. All this because, as Sensei used to say, “NNo matter how many lives you have, they are never enough”.

Sex & Fury Of Good Taro he arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores Wednesday September 25th.

The volume is enriched by several extra content including a reflection on the status of tattooing in Japan written by Bonten Taro himself and a rich biography dedicated to the author signed by the expert in Japanese culture Takeo Udagawa.

A gem not to be missed to discover the art of an extraordinary author who has marked the history of manga, and not only!

SEX & FURY

by Bonten Taro

Single Volume

Format – 15×21 – Bross. With Overlay

Pages – 184, B/W + Color

Price – €14.00