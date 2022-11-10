Friday, November 11, 2022
Sex fair | Police: No crime is suspected in the sex fair performance

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in World Europe
The police do not suspect a sexual offense in the performance at the fair.

Helsinki the police received a criminal report about a possible sexual crime that would have happened in October at an erotica fair. The author of the announcement was not himself involved in the events.

The police launched a preliminary investigation into the case, which means the police have found out whether there is reason to suspect a crime in the case.

The police have, among other things, talked with people connected to the incident. The persons have given consistent accounts of the course of events, and based on the investigation, there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case.

