Sex fair | A 27-year-old woman had sex against her will

A woman who attended an erotica fair imagined she was going up on stage to enjoy a dance performance, when the performer asked her to lick her breasts and genitals in front of the audience. The organizers’ control seems to have failed at the fair.

Last a woman who ended up on stage as an assistant at the sex fair organized at Kaapelitehta on the weekend tells HS about her upset feelings after the stage experience. The woman says that she got into a sexual situation for which she was not prepared in any way.

This year’s 30th edition of the fair has brought to light several unclear situations.

HS reported on Tuesday morning that the Helsinki police are investigating a case in which a woman who appeared to be very drunk was invited to the stage as an assistant for a sex act.

On the other hand, IS reported late on Tuesday evening about another woman who agreed to be a volunteer stage assistant. The woman told him that on stage was made things that were not agreed upon in advance.

Fair organizers have commented very little on the events. HS tried to reach them on Wednesday without success.

Professor of Criminal Law Kimmo Nuotio stated to HS that there seem to be at least major ethical questions related to the events of the fair.

HS reached a 27-year-old woman on Wednesday who says she was at the fair with her husband. The woman says that she was at the fair for the first time and ended up watching the first performance of the evening.

Neither of the couples had seen the stage performances of the Sexhibiotion fair before. As the pole dance performance progressed, the female dancer on stage pointed to a woman in the audience and wanted her as his assistant on stage.

“He just picked me out of the crowd. I didn’t raise my hand or anything. Then an employee came from the back and asked if I wanted to go on stage,” says the woman.

On Tuesday, the organizers of the fair emphasized to HS that a discussion is always held with those who want to be a volunteer stage assistant before the performance, to ensure their understanding of the situation and their consent to go on stage.

This does not seem to have been realized, at least for the women interviewed by HS and IS.

According to the woman interviewed by HS, the employee did not ask her for consent before going on stage.

He was also not told any additional information about what was supposed to happen on stage. His consent to sexual acts was therefore not separately verified, the woman says.

“I thought my role as an assistant would be to sit in a chair and have little gentle contact with the performer.”

Situation on stage progressed very quickly to become physical. The performer asked the assistant to lick her breasts, for example, and kissed her on the lips.

The situation ended when the performer threw herself down in front of the assistant and ordered the assistant to give oral sex.

”En halunnut nuolla sen pillua vaan nuolin sen vatsaa. Then it hit my lips and I left the stage,” says the woman.

He was completely shocked by the situation. The employee who escorted him to the stage was waiting on the stairs to ask if everything was okay.

At that time, the woman could only answer “yes.” He was directed from the stage to the toilets to clean his clothes from the foam that had been poured on him during the performance.

“Then when I saw the other shows, I realized that things are going wild. I would never have gone on stage if I had known it was like that,” says the woman.