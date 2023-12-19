Before the holidays, couples should schedule time for each other and choose sex positions that can be used if guests are staying at the house, says sex expert Debbie Behr. Her quotes Daily Star.

Making time for each other is important, Behr said. “Just like you plan a party and exchange gifts with friends, plan to spend time together. We celebrate all the important relationships we have with people throughout the year, but don’t forget about those closest to you,” she urged.

She also listed positions for quiet sex, suitable for those who have relatives staying with them during the holidays, or for those who are afraid of disturbing their children on vacation. In particular, she proposed the spooning position, in which the man and woman lie on their sides, as well as a version of the cowgirl position, in which the woman stands with her hands on the wall.

Finally, she advised us to make love in the missionary position under the covers. “Remarkably muffles sounds. Place a couple of pillows behind the headboard to stop it from knocking, go under the covers and have some fun,” she advised.

The day before, the famous porn site Clips4Sale named the “giantess” fetish the main sex fetish of 2023. According to the publication, in the past year, sexual content in which larger women humiliate, suppress and control a man has become the fastest-growing segment, with sales increasing by 36 percent.