Sex | Even the first time at a sex party made an impression on Eero – Now he and three others tell what it's like there

Jasmiini Peuramäki describes sex parties as a dreamlike experience. He and other people who go to sex parties tell what it's like at the events.

Sex can also be a communal hobby. Jasmiini Peuramäki and three other people tell what the community of sex-positive people is like and how to join the sex party.

Immediately the first time at a sex party did To Eero effect.

“I was just like, wow, some people have managed to see the trouble,” says Eero.

The multi-room event space had, among other things, a doctor's office, a dungeon and a space decorated as a hotel room.

Eero had been “horribly” nervous beforehand, but the charged atmosphere of the event quickly turned the tension into excitement.