S.andrine Atallah was invited to the talk show “A gheir kawkab” on Lebanese television. It should be about sexual education. That is her specialty, because Atallah is one of the first women, if not the first woman in the Arab world, to have made teaching about sexuality her profession. She was firmly convinced that it would be possible to talk about sex on television, even without taboos and impartiality, because that is what she is used to. But that she was continually interrupted and ridiculed in the show, that she was alternately accused of being too scientific in her vocabulary, but too provocative in her voice, mehenhow they say in Lebanon, which is a bad insult, she did not expect that.

But neither did what happened after the show. There was a shit storm on social media – but it wasn’t about her, but about the host of the show, Pierre Rabat, whose misogynous behavior drew so much criticism that he finally asked for forgiveness on Twitter, a little half-heartedly. The discussion got out of hand, he wrote. Sorry received, but declined, she replied to him on Twitter, too. “They could have informed themselves, should not have spread false reports about my own programs and should have put a stop to the other guests.” Even days later, Sandrine Atallah was shocked.