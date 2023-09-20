The last season of ‘Sex education’ is about to premiere and all fans of the series created by Laurie Nunn They are eager to see how the comedy-drama starring ESA Mariposa, Emma Mackey, among others. This British series knew how to win the hearts of the public instantly and gained a large number of followers as its seasons progressed, so the end of the fiction will mark the end of a great adventure that began in January 2019.

If you don’t want to miss the last eight episodes of the hit series NetflixHERE we will tell you everything you need to know about its next release.

Watch HERE the trailer for season 4 of ‘Sex education’

When does ‘Sex Education’, season 4, premiere?

The fourth and final season of ‘Sex education’ will come to Netflix he Thursday, September 21, 2023two years after the premiere of the third, which was released on September 17, 2021. If we continue with what was shown in its previous installments, This finale of the fiction will have eight episodeswhich will have a duration of between 47 and 61 minutes, approximately.

The end of the series comes after information indicating the departure of several main actors from the cast, which is why those in charge decided to put an end to it worthy of a production that won the affection of the public.

What time does season 4 of ‘Sex education’ premiere?

The latest installment in the series, which was first released on January 11, 2019, It can be seen from 2.00 am in Peru. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 1.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

Where to watch ‘Sex education’, season 4 ONLINE?

Being an original production of Netflix, This fourth season, as well as the previous three, can be seen in full on the aforementioned platform from the date indicated above, and you will be able to access it with your account. If you don’t have one, you can create a user after choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

Asa Butterfield will play Otis Milburn for the last time in season 4 of ‘Sex Education’. Photo: Netflix

What is season 4 of ‘Sex education’ about?

“After the closure of Moordale High School, Otis and Eric face a new challenge: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form. Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex practice, while Eric prays they don’t become losers of new. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the students at Moordale; they thought they were progressive, but this new school is another level. There is daily yoga in the community garden, a very strong sustainability environment and a group of kids who are “popular for being… kind?” indicates the official synopsis released by Netflix.

“Viv is totally drawn to the non-competitive, student-driven approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an art course and Adam tries to figure out if conventional education is for him. In the United States United, Maeve lives her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, where she takes classes from writer Thomas Molloy. Otis pines for her as he adjusts to not being the only child at home nor the only therapist on campus…”, the synopsis continues.

This is the cast of ‘Sex education’

Asa Butterfield as Otis

Gillian Anderson as Jean

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee

Emma Mackey as Maeve

Connor Swindells as Adam

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson

Mimi Keene as Ruby

George Robinson as Isaac

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne

Dua Saleh as Cal

Alistair Petrie as Michael

Samantha Spiro as Maureen.

