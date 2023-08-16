The British comedy-drama series ‘Sex Education’, which was created by Laurie Nunn, is about to premiere its fourth and final season, as announced by Netflix, in charge of disseminating it, because many of its protagonists decided to leave the production, so they saw fit to give it an end at the height of a project that has managed to earn the love from the public. For this reason, in the following note we will tell you everything about the new installment of the fiction starring ESA Mariposa, gillian anderson, Emma MacKeyamong others.

Watch the trailer for season 4 of ‘Sex Education’

When will the fourth season of ‘Sex Education’ premiere?

season 4 of ‘Sex Education’ will come to Netflix he Thursday, September 21, 2023two years after the premiere of the second, which took place on September 17, 2021. If it continues with what was shown in its previous installments, this fourth and last one will also have 8 episodes, which will last between 47 and 61 minutes, approx.

Where can you see season 4 of ‘Sex Education’?

As it is an original Netflix production, this fourth season, as well as the previous three, can be seen in its entirety on said platform, which you can access with your account. In case you do not have one, you can create a user after choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

What will the fourth season of ‘Sex Education’ be about?

“After Moordale High School closes, Otis and Eric face a new challenge: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form High School. Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex clinic, while Eric prays they won’t become losers at new. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the students at Moordale, they thought they were progressive, but this new school is another level. There is daily yoga in the community garden, a very strong sustainability environment and a group of kids who are popular for being… nice?”, indicates the official synopsis released by Netflix.

Emma Mackey will give life to Maeve, who will travel to the United States in the fourth installment of ‘Sex Education’. Photo: Netflix

“Viv is totally drawn to the non-competitive, student-led approach, while Jackson continues to struggle to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art course, and Adam tries to figure out if mainstream education is for him. In the States United, Maeve lives her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, where she is taught by the writer Thomas Molloy. Otis pines for her as he adjusts to not being the only child at home or the only therapist on campus…”, continues the synopsis.

What will be the cast of ‘Sex Education’, season 4?