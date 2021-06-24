Sex Education is one of Netflix’s most successful early youth series. With two seasons well received by users of the platform, the company announced the third installment in 2020, and this Thursday it has revealed the first photographs of the characters that will be present in the new episodes.

Through its social networks, the streaming giant not only showed a batch of images, it also took advantage of the publication to Confirm Release Date for Sex Education Season 3 .

Netflix showed the first images and release date of Sex education 3. Photo: capture TW Netflix Latin America

Sex education, season 3 – images

Netflix introduced the characters from Sex education. Photo: TW @ NetflixLAT

Thousands of fans were eagerly awaiting the return of the series. Photo: TW @ NetflixLAT

Sex education returns on September 17, 2021. Photo: TW @ NetflixLAT

New members will join the series. Sex education returns on September 17, 2021. Photo: TW @ NetflixLAT

Returning actors in new episodes of the show are Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Connor Swindells, Chris Jenks, Jojo Macari, Tanya Reynolds, and Alistair Petrie.

Sex education, season 3 – release date

As announced by Netflix, we will still have to wait for the premiere of the third installment of the series, which is scheduled for September 17, 2021 .

What will we see in the third season of Sex education?

Many of the followers of the series hope that the new episodes will explore in more detail the themes seen in the previous installments: bisexuality, identity conflicts, feminism, sexual pleasure, sexual harassment and protection for homosexual relationships.

Sex education – official synopsis

The story presents the life of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a clumsy teenager who struggles with the occupation of his mother, a therapist, as well as with his conflicts in his personal and sexual life. When he least expects it, he meets and befriends Maeve Wiley, a rebellious girl with whom he decides to open a sex therapy clinic.