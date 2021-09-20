During the last days, the fans of Sex education have been enjoying the third season of this famous series. The Netflix production has gained millions of followers around the world, so its protagonists Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and ESA Mariposa they enjoy a popularity that today is at its highest peak.

However, the latter can be a double-edged sword, as happened recently to the 24-year-old Briton. The young man decided to party with a group of friends last weekend, but ended up living a nightmare after being harassed by dozens of fans.

It was through his account Twitter that Asa Butterfield expressed his annoyance towards his most staunch followers, who during his departure took pictures and recorded insistently, which generated the actor’s anger. For this reason, the protagonist of Ender’s Game turned against them through said social network.

“I’m so tired of people filming me and taking pictures without asking while I’m out at night. In fact, it kills my mood and my night, go to hell, let me be, please, “he said.

Asa Butterfield stars in Sex education alongside Gillian Anderson and Emma Mackey.

Also, the Sex Education actor tweeted a few minutes later, when he was already heading home, and confessed that he had even had to slap the devices of fans.

“Tweeting this from a taxi home after I had to slap several phones tonight,” he added. As expected, his words unleashed the annoyance of some of his followers, who assured that these types of situations are something that celebrities must deal with.

