The third season of Sex education arrived on Netflix after a long wait. Throughout the eight new chapters, fans finally saw how Otis experienced love, the evolution of the relationship between Eric and Adam, as well as the introduction of several new characters to Moordale High.

What happened at the end of the third season?

The new season presented us with a new year for the protagonists and even the secondary characters gave a lot to talk about. This was the case for Jean, whose world took a 180 degree turn due to the arrival of her baby.

Likewise, new principal Hope tried to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovered feminism, Jackson fell in love, and a lost voicemail reached into the present to change the relationships of all students at the educational institute.

Will there be a fourth season?

After the last chapter of Sex education 3, the followers of the program wonder what will happen to the friendships, loves and the future of their favorite characters. Being an open ending, the creators most likely still have more stories in mind for fiction.

At the moment there is no official statement from Netflix, so it only remains to wait for news through its social networks. Certainly, the possibilities of a fourth season are many and the success of the youth show is reason enough to support another installment.

What happened to Eric and Adam?

The relationship between Adam Groff and Eric Effiong is one of the most beloved by fans. Photo: composition / Netflix

After Eric’s infidelity in Nigeria, Adam tells him that he is willing to overcome the problem, but his boyfriend interrupts him and says: “I think it was not a silly kiss. It was something. (…) I don’t think I regret it. It felt easy with him. “

Immediately afterwards, the central reason makes its way into the conversation: “I am ready to fly and you are learning to walk. It was difficult for me to find out who I am. But I’m starting to lose myself It’s not your fault, we’re just going in different directions, ”he confessed.

Are there inaccuracies about the British education system?

Despite being a British series, Sex education has several very American elements, such as proms, lockers and dances, something considered very liberal by the inhabitants of the United Kingdom. In addition, in the third season a uniform is imposed, something that was not in previous chapters.