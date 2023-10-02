After two years of absence, ‘Sex Education’ returned with its fourth and final season to put an end to some of society’s prejudices and invite us to reflect on what we can achieve if we fight together to break down taboos and make all the problems we face become visible. minorities live.

Although the plot focuses on Otis and how little by little he overcomes his problems regarding sex, the secondary stories have not been foreign to the public’s feelings, such as Maeve and his family; Eric and religion; as well as Adam and his father. All of these make up a conglomerate that is experienced daily in different parts of the world, since there are those who struggle with a family member’s addiction, the discovery of their sexuality and conflicts with strict parents.

Otis Milbourne is the main character of ‘Sex Education’. Photo: Netflix

Furthermore, in this last season, we have been able to see a small part of what transsexual people experience during their process of change, in the case of Lime, and the little access they have to programs that guide and support them. However, this social group is not the only one that suffers from adequate care and services, since Isaaca young man with a disability who travels in a wheelchair, constantly complains about failures in the elevator, his only means of getting to his class on upper floors.

All this translates into the lack of attention that the authorities pay to the needs of minorities, some of them excluded by social prejudices and who seek to be treated with respect. Thus, we see how Eric, tired of fighting against religious beliefs and having to hide his identity to be accepted in his community, decides to break barriers to become a pastor, who preaches and accepts everyone equally.

God appeared to Eric Effiong in ‘Sex Education’. Photo: LR/Netflix composition

From here comes the lesson that the last season of ‘Sex education’: a Christian god—or goddess, depending on the series’ representation—who seeks to attract his believers without distinction of skin color, sex, and gender identity, one who loves and receives everyone equally. We can also note that, just as all of Isaac’s colleagues came together to repair the elevator, in reality, if we work together, we would achieve great changes and improvements.