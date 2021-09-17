Premiere Sex education 3 ONLINE | After two successful seasons, Sex education returns to streaming with a third party that promises to turn the lives of Moordale residents around.

A few hours after its premiere, we mention where all the deliveries can be seen online.

Where to see all seasons of Sex education 3?

The first and second seasons of Sex education are available on Netflix since 2019 and 2020, respectively. The third installment can also be seen on the same streaming platform from September 17 of this year.

Who are the new characters in Netflix’s Sex education 3?

These are the new members of Sex education 3:

Jemima Kirke will be Hope haddon , the new head of studies at the institute, and will have the mission to guide Moordale.

Jason Isaacs will bring to life Peter groff , the older brother of the former director of Moordale School and with whom Peter will stay after his wife’s separation.

Dua Saleh as Cal bowman, a new student who will face Haddon.

Sex education 3 – official synopsis

It’s a new year, Otis has casual sex, Eric and Adam’s relationship goes official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new principal Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson falls in love, and a lost voicemail lurks.

When is Sex education 3 coming to Netflix?

The third season of Sex education will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 17, 2021 .

What will happen to Eric and Adam?

As seen in season two, Adam proposed to Eric in the wonderful Romeo and Juliet-inspired theater performance, with the latter leaving Rahim behind and they went public with their story. At the moment, they have only shook hands in front of everyone, but it is known that in the third season they are officially a couple. Adam would be maintaining a particular path to become a better person, something that cannot be said of his father, who would complicate their relationship during the entire installment.