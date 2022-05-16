Antonio GL, 64, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday, May 15, at the Castellón I Penitentiary Center, in Spain. The man was found by one of the prison guards when he was counting the prisoners in the nursing module.

According to the first reports provided by the National Police of the European country, the inmate would have died of natural causes, since no sign of torture or suicide was found inside the cell.

In addition, he suffered from different respiratory pathologies that had forced him to remain with an oxygen mask, take medication and move around in a walker.

for 15 days, the leader of the sect was admitted to a hospital in Castellónbut with his improvement he was transferred back to the nursing module.

Penitentiary Center of Castellón I

According to the Spanish media ‘Diario Sur’, after the event, the judge on duty went to the center to inspect the prisoner’s cell and order the transfer of the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Castellón to perform the corresponding autopsy.

Who was Antonio GL?

He was the leader of a sect that was discovered by the Police in 2021. Reports from this entity indicate that he was arrested along with two other men, who probably will be sentenced for the crimes of assault and sexual abuseboth against adults and minors, traffics in human beings for the purpose of domestic and sexual domination and the display of pornography to minors.

Apparently, with the use of esoteric and sanatorium pretexts, the leader would have committed these crimes by exerting coercive persuasion techniques on his followers, even annulling the will of his followers.

The sect led by the man may have committed several crimes of a sexual nature.

The head of the Investigating Court number 6 of Castellón jailed three of the alleged criminals and left six of them on probation with precautionary measures of removal and prohibition of communication regarding the victims.

