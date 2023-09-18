Court of Cassation, the harassing worker risks big: even for vulgar and offensive comments. The sentence

Two sentences of the Court of Cassation represent a further restriction on the sexual harassment. The consent the relationship may fail even suddenly, even during intercourse, and then the crime of violence looms. While harassment (even if only verbal) can lead to dismissal legitimate of an employee. The crackdown on crimes against the person – we read in Il Messaggero – comes with two different sentences: the first which confirms the twelve-year sentence for a man from Busto Arsizio, accused of sexual violence and mistreatmentthe second which legitimizes the dismissal of a company employee, reported by a new employee, with a fixed-term contract, for continuous sexual appreciation.

For the judges of the Supreme Court, – continues Il Messaggero – It doesn’t matter what happened before of sexual intercourse between adults. The Supreme Court narrows the field even more on the subject of rape and consent by a woman. The sentence reads: “It is recalled that, in terms of crimes against sexual freedom, in relationships between adults, consent to sexual acts must persist throughout the entire relationship seamlessly, with the consequence that it integrates the crime of sexual violence the continuation of the relationship in the event that, subsequent to an originally given consent, a new one occurs in itinere demonstration of dissent“.

And the judges underline that such a demonstration can “also don’t be explicitbut for conclusive facts clearly indicative of contrary will”. The judges clarify: “In other words, the initial consent to the sexual act is not sufficient when the latter turns into violent actconsuming the relationship with forms and methods not wanted by the offended person“.

