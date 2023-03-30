reviewVeterans Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy starred in several films with a progressive take on sexual morality. Think of American gigolo (with Gere), Looking for mr. Goodbar (with Keaton), WhitePalace (with Sarandon) and Boogie Nights (with Macy). Once passed the 70 and the actors end up as a collective Maybe I Do , the most conservative and sexless sex comedy in years. That is apparently the fate of Hollywood icons.

Maybe I Do Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Comedy



Even the youngsters come out dusty here. For example, Michelle (Emma Roberts, Julia’s niece) gives her guy 24 hours to decide whether or not to marry her. That’s all this hysteric really cares about in this movie: marriage. How the rest of her character is put together or what she does for work is immaterial.

A dinner with the mutual parents may put some pressure on the kettle. But at a first meeting they already know each other, because – oehlala – they have been secretly cheating on each other’s husbands for some time. There is no real chaos, because director Michael Jacobs decided to keep the adaptation of his own play as clear as on the stage. In always neat groups of two, the ‘naughty oldies’ talk everything out with each other in separate areas of the house. That structure is the only really – and unfortunately unintentionally – hilarious thing about it Maybe I Do.

Marriage may have its ups and downs, but it is and remains the highest achievable and precious thing in a human life, the film seems to want to say. Even Downton Abbey was bolder. It is all the more painful that actors with such an enormous track record let themselves be harnessed for this cart. It is a waste of talent of the worst kind.

Directed by: Michael Jacobs. Starring: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the latest films and series here: