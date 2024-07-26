To have more intense orgasms, you need to give up sleeping in your pajamas, says sex coach Georgette Callie. She talks about the impact of a night of naked rest on the quality of intimacy told The Sun publication.

According to Callie, sleeping naked can help improve your sex life and deepen your connection with your partner, as skin-to-skin contact increases the release of oxytocin, a hormone that helps increase intimacy. “Sleeping naked can also lead to more spontaneous expressions of passion, reducing stress and potentially increasing your chances of orgasm,” the sex coach says.

She also recommended sleeping on bed linen made from natural or semi-natural materials: cotton, bamboo, silk, linen. “Avoid 100 percent polyester sheets, which can be hot and rough. And stay away from synthetic satin: it’s slippery, hot, and doesn’t absorb sweat well. According to research, the more comfortable you feel, the more likely you are to achieve orgasm,” concluded Callie.

