When the Socialist Party and United Podemos joined with wire in marriage to govern Spain, in the programmatic agreement of the coalition that began to roll in the first days of 2020 figured to take care of the rights of the people LGTBI, an acronym that groups together lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and intersex.

More than a year after the fraternal embrace between the current president Pedro Sánchez and his now second vice president and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, after the joint signing of the document Progressive coalition. A new agreement for Spain, partners in the Spanish government they do not come to an agreement on the content of these possible and future LGTBI laws.

The Minister of Equality and partner of the leader of Podemos, Irene Montero, treasures a draft in which the future regulations would eliminate legal requirements to request a change of name and sex in the Civil Registry and postulates thate no medical or psychological tests will be necessary to achieve this.

The draft of the Law for the real and effective equality of trans people upholds free self-determination of gender from the age of 16 and the possibility of eliminating, in official documents, the binary box corresponding to sex (female or male) to avoid embarrassing those who do not sit down as men or women .

“It is not a government text”, They let filter some sectors of the PSOE that do not feel comfortable with the postulates of the Minister of Equality, such as Carmen Calvo, first vice president of Pedro Sánchez and an energetic feminist.

Montero is betting on having the LGTBI and Trans laws approved during the first half of February while the PSOE believes that the draft of Podemos could open the door to ambiguous and even insecure considerations from a legal point of view on concepts such as gender, sex, identity.

“The real debate should be the rights that trans people do not have in Spain right now and that we have to achieve. The debate is self-determination, the depathologization of our lives and our bodies. In Argentina, they have passed laws for years where this debate is more than overcome. This cannot be a political or ideological debate because we are talking about human rights ”, he tells Clarion Eugenia Uge Sangil, president of the State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals.

“These drafts are texts with solid bases and legal guarantees to build a strong normative framework on equality and the rights of the LGTBI and trans community. They sent us yesterday (Tuesday) the drafts, we have not had the opportunity to analyze them in depth, but they meet expectations. It is the basis for building that legislation ”, he adds.

Until today, in Spain, those who wish to change their name and gender in the DNI they must have a medical certificate and do, for two years, a hormonal treatment.

-Are medical tests necessary or not?

-I think not. Nobody but me knows who I am and nobody has to doubt it. We do not want anyone to protect us or pathologize us. Another thing is that I, in my transition process, need or ask for accompaniment. But I don’t need a psychiatric or medical certificate to be able to change my name or my gender on my ID.

-Does it carry risks that a sex change can be carried out with only the desire and the will to do it?

-The final text will have the necessary legal guarantees. This is not a whim.

– Do you agree that the deliberate decision can be made from the age of 16, as the draft states?

-Age is not a novelty but the application of the legal age of health that is already regulated in the Health laws. The Constitutional Court of Spain has already recognized that treatments and the change of ID to minors can be started if they have already reached 16 years of age. In Spain there are 12 autonomous communities that already have an LGTBI or Trans law, or that already have both.

“We will promote the creation of a European legal framework that guarantees the rights of LGTBI people and a plan to fight intersex discrimination,” says the PSOE-Podemos government agreement.

“We will promote the inclusion and recognition of diverse families and the eradication of any form of pathologization of LGTBI people, as well as their access to health care under equal conditions,” adds the document that, beyond good intentions, should have the consensus of those who signed it so that the LGTBI laws become a reality.

