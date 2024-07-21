Monday, July 22, 2024
Sex blackmail | A mother received a nude picture from her teenage son, then 200 euros disappeared from the account: New sex extortion is becoming more common in Finland

July 22, 2024
Sex blackmail | A mother received a nude picture from her teenage son, then 200 euros disappeared from the account: New sex extortion is becoming more common in Finland
Sexual extortion motivated by money is a new phenomenon that has rapidly become common. Teenagers often end up as victims of blackmail.

Last In the summer, a mother from Lahti received a nude picture from her 14-year-old son on Instagram. Sex extortion was revealed in the background.

Sex blackmail is common in Finland. In it, children and young people are enticed to send nude photos of themselves, after which the photos are used for blackmail.

