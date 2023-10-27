Rebibbia, sexual relations in cells between policemen and trans. Two officers on trial

A new scandal overwhelms some prison guardsbut this time it’s not about beatings to the prisoners but of sex. The case concerns Rebibbia in Rome, in December 2021 one arrives at the Prosecutor’s Office – we read in Repubblica – complaint which concerns penitentiary police officers and prisoners. There is talk of sexual encounters between policemen and inmates. Of a particular sector of the prison: the one that houses transsexuals. The complaint describes meetings between a couple of policemen and a transgender woman. But one also pops up marriage and there are no alleged crimes on this matter. Two officers are sent to trial.

Read also: Mediaset, Striscia the independent news? Nobody believes this fairy tale

Read also: Stock market, Mediaset also loses on the day of the ECB dove

A Brazilian transsexual – continues Repubblica – claims to have suffered abuse by some policemen. And he accuses others of very similar conduct. The prosecutor’s investigation certifies that this is an isolated incident. The crime contested by Piazzale Clodio is undue inducement And no sexual violence. Because the transsexual had had intercourse for improve his prison conditions. The first hearing of the trial is set for mid-December. “My client during the interrogation has denied having had intercourse“, explains the lawyer defending one of the accused policemen. “Moreover it is not clear what favors the policeman may have granted to the complainant“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

