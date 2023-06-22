Diego Sousai

Partnering sex that leads to orgasm reduces the time it takes for men and women to fall asleep by several minutes and improves sleep quality, according to findings recently published in Journal of Sleep Research. Sexual activity without orgasm and masturbation (with and without orgasm) were not associated with changes in sleep, the study found.

“Current studies significantly confirm and substantiate findings indicating that sexual activity and intimacy can improve sleep and overall well-being in men and women and serve as a guideline for future research,” the study authors wrote.

Scientists at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands had 256 male and female participants, mostly students, keep a diary detailing their sleep and sexual activity for 14 days.

Alcohol consumption, menstruation and “unusual events” that happened before bedtime were also taken into account.

The researchers found that people who had partnered sex and reached orgasm took an average of 16 minutes to fall asleep, compared with 17 minutes for those who had sex and did not have orgasm and 20 minutes for those who did not have sex.

For those who masturbated, the average time to fall asleep was 26 minutes. That time was reduced to 19 minutes if the person reached orgasm. It was 20 minutes for those who didn’t masturbate.

Scientists have observed that having an orgasm results in the release of oxytocin, dubbed the “love hormone,” and prolactin, a hormone that causes breast development, promotes milk production, and affects sexual and reproductive health.

“The heightened effect of partnered sex may be partially explained by increased neuroendocrine changes after intercourse-induced orgasm, in combination with the valuable effects of experiencing intimacy with one’s partner,” the study authors wrote.

According to a previous study, having a great orgasm may be something you inherit from your parents.

