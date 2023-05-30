According to the Zeeland municipality of Veere, the nuisance caused by people having sex in the dunes of the Oranjezon nature reserve is so great that the police will take action against them. If they are caught, they risk a fine in the future, according to a spokesman.
According to her, complaints about people having sex in the dunes have piled up in recent years. “We get about 20 to 30 a year.” It mainly concerns the dunes that border the nudist beach. Those dunes would also be touted as a meeting place for sex via social media.
According to the spokesperson, this year there will no longer be a warning, but a fine if people are found in the dunes. To make that clear, eight signs have been posted with the sex symbol, two pairs of feet, with a line through it. The signs, in Dutch only, also state that there is stricter supervision on entering the dune and the nature reserve.
‘Really not in recent years’
Adriaan den Hollander of Zeecafé beach pavilion is surprised by the action. According to him, this also applies to his colleague Marco Wiechert of Alohabeach. Both pavilions are located to the left and right of the nudist beach and they have hardly heard any complaints lately about people having sex in the dunes. Den Hollander: ,,Years ago, yes. But not in recent years.”
He is convinced that he will be addressed by his guests if it really were a problem. He is also afraid that posting those signs will deter people from going to the beach.
