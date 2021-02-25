The wildest, most awkward and politically incorrect movie on the billboard is directed by a 77-year-old man, a punk alien to fashion who at the last Malaga Film Festival, where ‘El diablo entre las legs’ won the award for best direction, recalled that he is still one of the great names in Mexican cinematography. The son of a producer, Arturo Ripstein began in the cinema at the hands of Luis Buñuel in ‘The Exterminating Angel’. From him he inherited his lucidity and nihilism.

The author of ‘Beginning and end’, ‘Deep crimson’, ‘The queen of the night’ and ‘The colonel has no one to write’ has adapted writers such as Juan Rulfo, Guy de Maupassant and García Márquez, captivating the viewer European for its character as direct heir, without restrictions or alibis, of the most sordid, miserable and populist charro melodrama. But, contrary to filmmakers like Emilio Fernández, Ripstein boasts a staging of recharged severity and visual stylization. His films abound in sequence shots, as is the case of ‘The Devil Between Legs’, filmed in very careful black and white by cinematographer Alejandro Cantú. It could almost be a play, since the action does not come out of the main couple’s mansion, beyond sequences in a tango joint that David Lynch would love.

The film explores the perception of an old man’s sexuality (this is how El Viejo appears in the credits), who insults and denigrates his wife during the two and a half hours of footage. He is a bitter erotomaniac and back from everything, who dreamed of being a doctor and became a pharmacist. He takes pictures of the bottoms of the women he sleeps with in a festival of flabby meats that can hurt sensibilities: in this film 70-year-olds get naked and have sex. Meanwhile, his wife looks for men outside, although little by little we understand that neither of us will do anything to change the situation.

«Stories of passion are restricted to young people. The madness of love seems to only occur in youth, even more so if it has a sexual component, beautiful bodies are sought. But very little is said about the old. This film talks about passionate old men, old nudes », describes the director, who once again has a script by his accomplice and sentimental partner of 35 years, Paz Alicia Garciadiego. The richness and musicality of the dialogues in the mouths of some exalted actors alleviates the slow pace of the film in the history of cinema that most often contains the word “whore.”