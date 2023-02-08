Sex | As a child, I saw my parents having sex, and it wasn’t good

The reader says that as a child he saw his parents having sex, and it was not good for him. Is it always harmful if a child sees their parents in that situation? Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala is in charge.

It is often embarrassing for a parent that a child has noticed sex, but on the other hand, it gives an opportunity to talk about it.

“As a child, I regularly heard my parents having sex and sometimes I even saw these situations. My parents didn’t do it on purpose, they were mostly too careless and overly confident that I wouldn’t wake up or notice them. The sex I saw was very traditional ‘vanilla sex’ but I feel it traumatized me for a long time. What kind of consequences can there be for a child if he hears or sees sex between adults in the family?”