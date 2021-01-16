The returns do not stop appearing. A few weeks ago, The New York Post’s Page Six revealed that HBO Max will develop a new story for Sex and the city, a series that conquered television between 1998 and 2004.

Back then, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon they had agreed to re-enact Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. The only one who will not be part of the project is Kim Catrall (Samantha Jones).

As the days go by, more information about the return of fiction appears. The economic agreement that HBO reached with the actresses is what has caught the attention of netizens.

According to Variety, protagonists of Sex and the city: and just like that, will receive $ 1 million on average per episode of the series, which will have a total of 10 deliveries.

What will And just like that be about?

The new season of Sex and the city will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York-Goldenblat (Davis) and Miranda hobbes (Nixon) on his family development and his life at age 50. The half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York City in late spring in the United States.

Why won’t Kim Cattrall be in And just like that?

On several occasions, the interpreter has spoken out against retaking her character, so this would leave her out of fiction. On the other hand and as is public knowledge, she and Parker have not had a good relationship in recent years.

In 2018, when Sarah Jessica Parker expressed her condolences for the death of Cattrall’s brother, the actress responded on Instagram: “Your touch is a painful reminder of how cruel you were. Let me make this very clear: you are not my family and you are not my friend ”.