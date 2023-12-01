Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Press Split

Frances Sternhagen shaped television with roles in “Cheers” and “Sex and the City”. Now Hollywood is mourning the actress.

Los Angeles/New Rochelle – The actress Frances Sternhagen from the USA has died. She was known for all stage, film and television roles, including “Sex and the City.” She passed away peacefully in New Rochelle, New York at the age of 93, her family announced on Wednesday (November 30).

The “Sex and the City” actress leaves behind six children

Sternhagen leaves behind a large family: six children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, according to the statement German press agency is present. The actor Matthew Perry, known from the popular series “Friends”, recently died.

Frances Sternhagen, known from “Sex and the City”, has died at the age of 93. © Paul Buck/dpa | Vince Bucci/AFP

Sternhagen’s stage career was crowned with several successes, including winning the prestigious Tony Awards for her roles in the plays “The Good Doctor” (1974) and “The Heiress” (1995). But she also made a name for herself on television. In the popular series “Cheers” she played the dominant mother figure Esther Clavin.

Frances Sternhagen played the arrogant Bunny MacDougal in “Sex and the City.”

In the popular series “Sex and the City,” about the lives of New York women, she played the snooty Bunny MacDougal, who made life miserable for her daughter-in-law Charlotte (Kristin Davis). She also had roles in “Emergency Room” and “The Closer.”

Rosi Mittermaier, Elmar Wepper and Heinos Hannelore – these celebrities died in 2023 View photo series

In addition to her work on stage and on television, Sternhagen was also active in the film business. Among other things, she appeared in front of the camera with Sean Connery for “Outland – Planet of the Damned” (1981), appeared in the thriller “Misery”, played in the comedy film “Julie & Julia” and most recently appeared in 2014 alongside Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton the romance “That borders on love”.

The death of Sir Michael Gambon also recently shocked the acting world. As Albus Dumbledore, the actor enchanted fans worldwide. (dt/dpa)