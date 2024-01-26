The story of New York writer Carrie Bradshaw and her friends Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha enters Netflix. With a million-dollar deal, all 94 episodes of the popular HBO series 'Sex and the City' will be in the streaming giant's catalog. According to executive Ted Sarandos, the company seeks to be “the best” buyer. “I am delighted that the studios are more open to licensing again, and I am delighted to tell you that we are open for business,” he declared in a conference call with the United States press.

Variety confirms that the purchase of 'Sex and the City' is the latest example that television channels can negotiate with streaming, even for their most popular productions ('Grey's Anatomy' would go to Hulu, in addition to its availability on Netflix).

The series with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall was an audience phenomenon between 1998 and 2004. Then came the movies, repeats of the six seasons and the reboot 'And Just Like That'. Created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, twenty years after its end, it is still considered a production that revolutionized television. “When she was writing the column, the reality of a single woman in her 30s was a new idea. It was revolutionary in the sense that she was a funny woman. It seems common, but it was new back then. There were no TV shows about women,” Bushnell told the Los Angeles Times in 2018.

“We can resurrect a program”

As part of the information released, they specify that the series will be available first in the United States and Europe from April of this year. “We have a rich history of helping premiere some of television's biggest hits, like 'Breaking Bad' and 'Walking Dead' or, even more recently, 'Schitt's Creek.' Because of our recommendation, our reach, we can resurrect a show like 'Suits' and make it a huge pop culture moment, but also generate billions of hours of joy for our members,” Sarandos said.

Will Carrie Bradshaw's story become an audience phenomenon again? The executive expressed confidence in gaining more followers for the productions that enter the Netflix catalog. “Sometimes we can uniquely add more value to the studio's intellectual property than they can. Not all the time, but sometimes yes, and we are the best buyer for it.”

