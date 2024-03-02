'Sex and the City', known in Latin America as 'Sex in the City', is one of the series most remembered by fans of the last decade of the 20th century. Although he has had films, the public mainly remembers the success of his program, which was previously broadcast over the open in Peru. In this context, Netflix announced, through its social networks, that the production will be included in its schedule in the coming months.

'Sex and the City'had six seasons. With this, she demonstrated the reception she had from viewers in the 90s, so now, with his entry into Netflix, will seek to be one of the programs with the most views. Notably HBOat the time, also promoted the program as one of its contents and helped the platform increase sales and popularity.

Trailer for 'Sex and the City'

When does 'Sex and the City' premiere on Netflix?

Netflix Latin America warned that The premiere will be on Monday, April 1, 2024 and the six complete seasons will be available. Likewise, the platform accompanied the good news with a series of photographs of the most remembered scenes. Many 'Sex and the City' fans have reacted positively to this long-awaited entry.

What is the plot of 'Sex and the City'?

'Sex and the City' focuses on the story of an expert on sexuality issues, Carrie Bradshaw, who along with her three friends, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda, immerse themselves in the universe of dating in Manhattan. They document the behaviors of New York singles. It is foreseeable that, throughout the series, the women will attract several admirers.

What happened to Samantha Jones, from 'Sex and the City'?

The actress Kim Cattralwho gives life to Samantha Jones in the series, perceived that her character was receiving unfair treatment by the writers. This situation put her in conflict with Sarah Jessica Parker and executive producer Michael Patrick King, which resulted in his exclusion from the recording of 'And Just Like That', in 2021.

When was 'Sex and the City' released?

'Sex and the City' premiered on June 6, 1998. and ended on February 22, 2004. The series has received multiple awards, including seven awards Emmyeight awards in the Golden Globes and three awards in Screen Actors Guild Awards. It ranked fifth on Entertainment Weekly's list of new television classics and has been recognized as one of the best television series in history by Time in 2007 and TV Guide in 2013.