Sex and the City actress Frances Sternhagen dies

American actress Frances Sternhagen, known for her roles in the TV series Sex and the City and Cheerful Company, died in New York at the age of 94. The magazine reported this on Wednesday, November 29 People.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear mother, actress Frances Sternhagen, passed away peacefully of natural causes in New Rochelle, New York on November 27 at the age of 93,” the actress’s family said in a statement.

Sternhagen began acting in 1948. Her filmography includes 91 films. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Bunny McDougal in Sex and the City.

In 1955, Frances Sternhagen made her Broadway debut. She has won a Tony Award twice.

The actress was married to actor Thomas A. Carlin for 35 years (he died in 1991). The couple is survived by six children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.