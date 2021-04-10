D.he ethics committee in the American House of Representatives has launched an investigation against MP Matt Gaetz, who is considered a confidante of ex-President Donald Trump, among other things, on allegations of a sexual offense. The committee is aware of the public allegations against Gaetz, including alleged drug use, corruption and the use of campaign money for private purposes, announced the panel on Friday. The committee stressed that the initiation of the investigation does not automatically mean that there has been an offense. Gaetz has rejected all allegations.

Gaetz speaks of a smear campaign

The public prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation against Gaetz, as the MP confirmed. Details on the scope, content and progress of the investigation are not yet known. There are no known charges against him. American media reported on Friday, citing Gaetz’s office, that he had engaged two prominent New York lawyers in the matter.

At the end of March, allegations had become known that the MP from the state of Florida is said to have had a relationship with a minor, among other things. He is also said to have paid for trips by the 17-year-olds. According to media reports, prosecutors are also investigating allegations that he and a companion paid underage girls or gave gifts to encourage them to have sex. Gaetz has the allegations against him rejected as a smear campaign. At the end of March, he also spoke of his family being blackmailed.