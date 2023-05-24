Sex and drug marathon, the amputation of the 50-year-old hospitalized in Grosseto avoided

The conditions of the man at the center of one of the most discussed cases of recent days are improving. The 50-year-old German taken to the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto on 11 May is no longer in danger of his life and does not risk having his penis amputated, even if he will no longer be able to have sexual relations. The man would have returned from a marathon of sex and drugs that had reduced him to death.

He had been taken to intensive care in critical condition after suffering septic shock that could have led to penile amputation. A hypothesis averted thanks to the timeliness of the treatments, according to reports from La Repubblica. The man would suffer from Fournier’s gangrene, a deep tissue necrosis of the male genitalia that can have serious consequences if left untreated.

The dynamics of the facts that preceded the hospitalization have not yet been clarified. Before ending up in the hospital, the man was in Castel Del Piano with his wife, also German, with whom he allegedly abused methamphetamines.