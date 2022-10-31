The movie “Cannibal holocaust” is one of the most famous works of Ruggero Deodato and one of the most controversial premieres in the history of cinema. His production caused such a stir that the filmmaker was arrested for the alleged murder of more than one actor who appeared in the film. Yes, just as you read it, the story was so realistic and twisted that there was even talk of the death of animals on the set.

Despite all the aforementioned chaos, the producers were tempted to release a sequel in 1985, entitled, at least in English, “The white slave”. In this plot, Catherine Miles, a young university student who had just turned 18, became the protagonist of twisted scenes.

Poster for “Cannibal Holocaust 2”. Photo: Filmin

What is “Cannibal Holocaust 2” about?

“Cannibal Holocaust 2”directed this time by mario gariazzo, shows us Catherine (Elvire Audray) as the next victim of a cannibal tribe. Thus, we see that the young woman, who has just turned 18, is on a trip to the Amazon with her parents.

However, when they decide to take a boat ride, a group of Aborigines attack the crew members in the most brutal way and Catherine is the only one who manages to save herself. In this way, she is taken to a nearby town, where she is venerated as a kind of divine envoy of fertility, for which she is subjected to all kinds of sexual violence.

Amid the despair and trauma to which she is exposed, she finds her protector in Umakai, the best warrior of the tribe, but there is a problem: he killed her parents. Will he manage to escape or will he have to wait for an eventual death?

Where to see “Cannibal Holocaust 2”?