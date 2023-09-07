Touching a person’s private parts without their consent “isn’t violence” for 1 in 5 teenagers. An equal share believes that girls can cause sexual violence if they display provocative clothing or behavior. Just some of the data emerging from a survey conducted by Ipsos for ActionAid on a representative sample of about 800 girls and boys between 14 and 19 years old. Objective: to explore what young people think about peer violence. And if it is true that 80% of young people are aware that touching someone in their private parts without consent is violence, the other side of the coin is also striking, made up of a significant proportion, equal to 20% of boys and girls, who they think differently. Violence is not understood, not perceived. It happens “still today”, observes Maria Sole Piccioli, Education manager of ActionAid, who comments on the research in a video. “The proposal by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, to include a few hours of sex education during high school studies is certainly good news but absolutely not sufficient”, she warns.

In second place is considered violence to hit someone, a behavior that registers 79% of the consents, by far the one most cited by males. In third place, with 78%, taking photos or videos in intimate situations and sharing them with other people, especially for girls with 84% of the mentions. Italian teenagers agree on who commits acts of violence in our country: boys, especially if in groups, and adult men. There is no unanimous data on which behaviors are violent and which are not, and there seems to be a perception gap with respect to where violence lurks and the resulting consequences.

In a summer that was characterized by a particular succession of episodes of abuse and aggression involving adolescents, with an often present ingredient, which is the amplification of the impact of this violence on social networks, the research – carried out through the funds 8×1000 of the Soka Gakkai Italian Buddhist Institute – investigated the opinions of adolescents in this regard, how they react to and defend themselves from violence and how much gender stereotypes and prejudices influence their experience. Prejudices that sometimes do not spare those who have different sexual orientations from their own. Identifying as a binary/fluid/trans person? For almost 1 out of 3 under 20 many of those who do it are “just following a trend of the moment”.

Why do we become the object of violence? In response to this question, physical characteristics (50%) are given first place, then sexual orientation (40%) and gender (36%). The first damage indicated by 27% of the interviewees, without distinction of gender, is psychological discomfort, in second place isolation and depression (21%) and in third place discomfort and shame (18%).

Another significant fact is that “boys and girls who suffer some form of violence do not always report it”, the authors point out. The main reason is the shame of telling the adult world about it, followed by the fear of saying it and the futility of reporting it, the fear of further threats from the aggressor. In the 17-19 age group there is the highest frequency of violent acts suffered, which can derive – the authors interpret – from a greater awareness of what is experienced.

GIRLS IN THE VIEWFINDER –

Among the beliefs shared by a minority, albeit significant, of teenagers is that girls can cause sexual violence if they display provocative clothing or behavior. And many more, 4 out of 5, believe that a woman, if she really doesn’t want it, can avoid sexual intercourse.

Who suffers violence? Girls more than boys analyze young people in research. They are the ones who experience acts of violence between peers more frequently, in whatever form it manifests itself: much more often than male peers they witness gossip, teasing, insults, jokes, exclusion of people from groups, situations in which the private parts are touched without consent, to the non-consensual dissemination of photos and videos of intimate situations.

Furthermore, the survey reveals, girls are more likely to receive verbal harassment while walking on the street, to be touched in their private parts, to be victims of jokes or comments of a sexual nature and of the diffusion of photos/videos that portray them in situations in time. Boys, on the other hand, are mainly at risk of being beaten and transgender/fluid/non-binary people being insulted.