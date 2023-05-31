Sex | Aleksi, Olli and Ville don’t have an orgasm during intercourse and now tell how it feels – Expert debunks the myth about porn

There is sometimes a clear physiological explanation for orgasm difficulties, but almost always not.

Aleksi, Ville and Olli cannot have an orgasm during intercourse. Now they tell you what it feels like to be silenced.

I feel it as if a wall came up in the middle of intercourse, the 28-year-old student describes his experiences Alex.

Orgasm may already be close, but then something happens and the good feeling disappears.

“It may be that intercourse doesn’t really feel like anything, but I pretend that it does, because I don’t want my partner’s mood to slow down. If you try to insist, it will only make the situation worse,” says Aleksi.