Great, then your premium suddenly goes up because your insurer knows exactly how wild your driving style is.

You can of course adhere to the motto 'I have nothing to hide', but it is not always a pleasant thought that your data is being traded. And this doesn't just happen with social media, this can also happen through your car. A modern car also collects an alarming amount of data.

There are parties that find this information extremely interesting. How about insurers, for example? If an insurer has all the data about your driving behavior, they can estimate exactly how likely it is that you will cause damage.

You would think that manufacturers cannot simply pass on this data to insurers, but that does happen. This is evident from an article by the New York Times. An American wondered why his premium suddenly increased by 21% and decided to investigate.

What turned out? His insurer had a report describing his driving behavior in detail. It stated exactly how many kilometers he had driven on which day, whether he had committed a speeding violation and whether he had braked or accelerated hard.

How did the insurer obtain this information? The best man drove a Chevrolet Bolt (the American version of the Opel Ampera-e) and GM had simply sold his data. And he probably gave permission for that himself. But hey, who reads the small print?

Legally this is probably watertight, but in the meantime these are very sneaky practices. According to the New York Times, General Motors, Honda, Kia and Hyundai, among others, are guilty of this.

Please note: this concerns the US. Fortunately, privacy legislation is somewhat stricter in the EU, so you have less to fear here. By the way, there are driving style insurance policies in the Netherlands, where you get a discount for good behavior. But then you consciously choose to share data, to show how exemplary you drive in traffic.

Source: New York Times

This article Naaistreek: car manufacturers pass on data to insurers first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Sewing #region #car #manufacturers #pass #data #insurers